Officials have released the identity of a 65-year-old man found dead Saturday along a road in Upshur County.
Robert David Rodriguez was found about noon off Crabapple Road about a mile from FM 1404, according to Sheriff Larry Webb.
Webb said in a statement that Rodriguez had been a homeless person in Upshur and Gregg counties; the sheriff’s office has been unable to find any next of kin.
Initial autopsy results did not indicate Rodriguez had been assaulted but did show a serious health issue, Webb said.
“Upshur County investigators will continue to investigate why Mr. Rodriguez was in the particular area where he was found,” Webb said. “It is unknown whether he died where he was found or was transported there from somewhere else after his death.”
Anyone with information about Rodriguez is encouraged to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 843-2541.