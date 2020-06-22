Officials have released the name of a man being held in the early Saturday shooting death of a Longview man in Upshur County.
Dylan Lee Baker, 22, of Gilmer was being held Monday in the Upshur County Jail on a charge of murder, according to the sheriff’s office. His bond was set at $1 million.
Deputies responded about 12:15 a.m. Saturday to a shooting call at a home in the 2500 block of Texas 154 east of Gilmer and found the victim in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was identified as Michael Jermaine Odom, 29. He was taken to a Longview hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.
Baker was at the house when deputies arrived.