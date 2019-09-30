Officials have released the name of a man fatally shot by a Gregg County Sheriff’s deputy after a home burglary Sunday night.
Dewayne Morgan, 37, of Tatum was shot by deputy Logan Joines, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb.
Deputies responded at about 10:40 p.m. to a burglary of a habitation call at a residence on N. Access Road near Interstate 20 and FM 2087 between Longview and Kilgore.
Once deputies arrived, they learned that the homeowner had shot at the suspect, who was still on the scene, Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said.
Morgan said deputy Logan Joines get to the scene, and Morgan began running from him, Tubb said. Joines used his Taser on Morgan, but he said it had no effect on him.
The foot pursuit continued across the interstate to the south side of the freeway, where "a violent encounter" ensued as the deputy tried to take the suspect into custody, Cerliano said. The suspect was then shot once.
Morgan was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, where he was later pronounced dead.
Joines was treated for injuries at Longview Regional Medical Center and later released.
The Texas Rangers are investigating.
Joines, who began with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office in 2013, has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.