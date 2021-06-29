Gregg County officials are asking residents to remove valuables from their vehicles and to be sure they are locked after seeing an increase in burglaries in North Longview and the county.
Pct. 1 Constable Mike Grisham said law enforcement has noticed an increase in vehicle burglary reports in the northern part of his precinct. In a recent post on Facebook, Grisham said a majority of the incidents were along FM 1844.
“Almost 100% of the vehicles were unlocked,” Grisham said Tuesday. “Any valuables, including firearms, need to be removed at night. I hate that people are losing property, and we certainly don't want to put more firearms out on the street.”
He said that although most of the time leaving a door unlocked is not a problem, it can become an opportunity for someone looking to take items from a vehicle.
“In the county, sometimes we think we don't have to lock them,” Grisham said. “You really have to get out of that mentality.”
Whoever is burglarizing the vehicles is checking the doors, Grisham said.
“It does appear that people are just walking the neighborhoods and checking for opportunities,” he said. “If it’s not unlocked, they might move on. They’re not knocking windows out.”
Grisham estimates that about 10 vehicle burglaries have been reported in that area in the past two weeks. Several occurred toward FM 1844 and FM 449.
“Everybody be vigilant,” he said.
Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity, tips and crimes in progress to law enforcement.
“Call 911,” he said. “That’s what we’re here for. We want to be notified. We can't do it without the citizens.”
The Precinct 1 Constable's Office can be reached at (903) 236-8427.