Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting in West Longview.
Officers responded at about 9:03 p.m. to the reported shooting in the 700 block of Tallwood Lane, police said.
Upon arrival, officers found a 45-year-old man with injuries described as not life threatening, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital by the Longview Fire Department.
The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867. Reports can also be made online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.