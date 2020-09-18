One person was killed and another injured in a Thursday afternoon one-vehicle rollover crash in Harrison County.
Troopers responded at about 4:37 p.m. to the wreck on FM 451 roughly two miles north of Elysian Fields, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a preliminary report shows a pickup driven by Daniele Kathleen Fottenbury, 19, of Marshall was headed east on FM 451 when, for an unknown reason, it crossed the center stripe. The driver overcorrected and went into the south ditch before rolling multiple times.
Fottenbury was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall in stable condition, according to Dark. A passenger, Nickolas Joseph Fottenbury, was pronounced dead at the scene.