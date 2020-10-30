An Overton man was killed in a rollover crash Thursday afternoon in Kilgore, according to police.
Emergency services responded to a 911 call for a one-vehicle crash at about 2:53 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of U.S. 259 Business in Kilgore.
When first responders arrived, one person was found on the road in the southbound traffic lane, police said.
“Witnesses at the crash scene indicated the tan in color 2003 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound on US Highway 259 Business when the vehicle crossed over into southbound traffic lanes and struck the curb in the 800 block,” police said in a statement. “The vehicle continued traveling as it struck a utility pole, rolled over approximately three times and finally came to rest in the southbound traffic lanes of US Highway 259 Business.”
Harlis Humphrey, 76, of Overton was identified as the driver and only occupant of the SUV that crashed and rolled over.
“Humphrey was ejected from the vehicle at some point during the rollover and passed away at the crash scene,” the release said. “The investigation revealed that Mr. Humphrey was likely not wearing a seat belt.”