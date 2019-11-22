A 76-year-old man Overton man died and a 21-year-old Longview woman were injured after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on U.S. 259, 6.2 miles south of Kilgore in Rusk County, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported.
DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark said a preliminary report from investigators determined a car driven by Henry Earl Roberson east on FM 850 at 4:32 p.m. was hit after it tried to cross U.S. 259 and entered the path of a vehicle driven by Dreama Marie Reese south on U.S. 259 in the inside lane.
Roberson was taken to UT Health Henderson, where he was pronounced dead by Rusk County Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Janna Enlow. Reese was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview, where she was reported in stable condition.