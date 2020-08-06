A Panola County man was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash south of Carthage.
Troopers responded at 2:23 p.m. to the wreck on U.S. 59 at FM 2517, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a preliminary report showed Ricardo Rodriguez, 19, of Gary, was headed east on FM 2517 when he failed to stop at the intersection and drove onto U.S.59 into the path of a pickup driving south. The pickup, driven by 21-year-old Maria Gamez, of Center, struck the car driven by Rodriguez on its left side, causing major damage to both vehicles.
Rodriguez was prounced dead at the scene, Dark said. Gamez was taken to UT Health in Carthage in stable condition.