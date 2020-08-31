Law enforcement is investigating after a Kilgore woman was struck by a vehicle and killed early Sunday in Gregg County.
Troopers responded at 3:38 a.m. Sunday to the crash on Texas 31 about two miles southwest of Kilgore, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a preliminary report showed a car driven by 21-year-old Kelton Jayce Meshell, of Flint, was headed east on Texas 31 in the outside lane when it struck Aundrea Sharell Powell, 38, of Kilgore, who was walking in the road for an unknown reason.
Powe was pronounced dead at the scene, Dark said.
She did not say if Meshell was injured.