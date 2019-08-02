Ten people were arrested in a pair of drug busts on consecutive days this week in Marshall with officers seizing real and counterfeit money, illegal drugs, prescription pills and firearms. A toddler also was found at one of the homes.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall police SWAT officers Thursday served a warrant Thursday at a house and travel trailer in the 400 block of Spruce Street, according to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Chief Deputy B.J. Fletcher.
During a search, officers found methamphetamine and marijuana packaged for distribution along with prescription pills, Fletcher said. He also said officers found a 2-year-old child living at the residence. The child was taken into Child Protective Services custody.
Seven people were arrested at the scene:
Kelvin Brown, 42, of Marshall, charged with possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of dangerous drugs;
Deandre Brown, 22, of Marshall, charged with possession of marijuana;
Marcus Gray, 43, of Marshall, charged with possession of marijuana;
Martial Butler, 32, of Marshall, charged with possession of marijuana;
Brittany Mackinnon, 29, of Longview, charged with public intoxication, two counts of possession of dangerous drug;
Laken Williams, 31, of Greenwood, Louisiana, charged with possession of marijuana; and
Aleasha Evans, 38, of Karnack, charged with abandon/endanger child criminal negligence.
All suspects were booked into the Harrison County Jail.
And on Wednesday, Marshall police SWAT officers and Harrison County deputies served a search warrant in the 600 block of North Grove Street.
During a search, officers seized more than 6 pounds of marijuana, six firearms, a small amount of suspected cocaine and other “miscellaneous illegally possessed narcotics,” according to Marshall police. Officers also found about $2,600 in cash and a “large quantity” of counterfeit money.
Keyan Devon Jernigan, 25; Daric Torrez Johnson, 26; and Lavonza Dewayne Spears, 19, all of Marshall, were arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail. All were charged with delivery of marijuana between 5 and 50 pounds in a drug-free zone, two counts of theft of a firearm and possession of dangerous drugs.