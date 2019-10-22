Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies over the past 1 1/2 weeks have arrested nine people who have been charged with organized criminal activity connected to illegal gambling, according to court documents.
Their arrests on warrants issued by the 124th District Court in Gregg County followed a multijurisdiction, multiagency raid July 19 of suspected illegal gambling locations, culminating an undercover investigation that began in March at a Lakeport business identified as Magic Music Downloads.
“The information (in the warrants) is very detailed, so you can see it was an extensive investigation that lasted several months,” Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said Tuesday. “It appears all suspects that were identified during the course of this investigation have been charged or arrested.”
Cerliano said an otherwise misdemeanor offense such as gambling promotion becomes a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity — a felony — if two or more people are involved.
Paula Denard, 45, of Gladewater was the only person arrested during the raid — and on a charge of gambling promotion — and she was subsequently identified as an employee on the night of the raid at the business in the 4900 block of Estes Parkway.
Denard was the latest suspect to be arrested on the organized criminal activity charges: at 10:43 a.m. Monday at the North Jail, according to jail records. She was released Monday on a $5,000 bond, and the eight other suspects were arrested at the jail and have been released on bond.
Also arrested were Gari Bellis, 76, of Longview; Donna Michele Hood, 57, of Longview; Kristi Kay Knight, 57, of Longview; Rebecca Angele Martin, 43, Longview; Ashley Renee Ross, 32, and Jason Charles Ross, 46, both of Gilmer; and Anita Mischell Lindsey, 45, and Darin Lynn Lindsey, 53, both of Gilmer.
The Lindseys were released on $10,000 bonds, and the others were released on $5,000 bonds, jail records show.
The suspects became the subject of an investigation in March after the Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement unit learned about several alleged illegal gambling places in or around Gregg County, including the business in Lakeport, the identical arrest warrants state.
The owner of the business told authorities Jason Charles Ross and Anita Mischell Lindsey would be working under him, according to the warrants. Lindsey told a city staffer that her attorney would obtain a vendor permit, but the attorney told city employees that he did not represent either her or Ross.
Lakeport police reported observing computer equipment moving into the business from two vans on March 27, according to the warrants.
Authorities on April 12 planned an undercover operation and provided two agents with $40 and “discreet” recording devices, and they played games at a gambling station in an adjacent room, according to the warrants. They identified Hood as being the clerk.
They planned a second undercover operation April 16 at the location, and follow-up visits.
Authorities learned via email April 30 that the application for the vendor’s license listed the Lindseys, Ashley Ross, Martin, Hood, Knight and Bellis.