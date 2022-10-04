Longview police are investigating after a person on a motorized scooter was fatally struck by a vehicle early Tuesday on Cotton Street.
Officers responded at about 4:47 a.m. to the scene in the 2400 block of East Cotton Street, according to Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton.
According to Thornton the vehicle and the person on the motorized scooter were headed west on Cotton Street. The person on the motorized scooter was killed in the crash, he said.
“The involved party is going to be considered a pedestrian, but they were actually on a motorized scooter,” he said.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene to speak with police, Thornton said.
Thornton said the name of the person on the motorized scooter is not yet being released pending notification of family.
The incident marks the second time in about a week and a half a pedestrian was fatally struck before dawn in Longview.
Officers responded at about 5:45 a.m. on Sept. 23 to the 2800 block of South Eastman Road in Longview about a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, police said.
During the investigation, officers determined an SUV was headed north on Eastman Road in the outside lane approaching Neiman Marcus Parkway. Michael Ross, 55, of Longview was walking southbound in the outside line “and failed to yield the right of way to the vehicle and they collided,” police said.
“At the time of the crash, the immediate area was dark, and the driver of the vehicle thought he had struck an animal,” police said in the statement.
According to police, the driver continued for three blocks to a well-lit parking lot to call police.
“Once in the parking lot, the driver discovered that Mr. Ross was on top of his SUV,” the statement said.
Gregg County Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Robby Cox pronounced Ross dead at the scene.
People who are on foot or otherwise around traffic should “follow the rules of the road,” Thornton said Tuesday.
“Obey signs and signals. Walk on sidewalks whenever they’re available. If there’s no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible,” Thornton said. “When you cross the street, you need to cross at a crosswalk or at an intersection; look for vehicles both left and right. Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing out of parking spots.”
Thornton also encouraged pedestrians to wear bright clothing.
Pedestrian traffic deaths in the state increased by 15% in 2021, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Texas Department of Transportation. October is National Pedestrian Safety Month, according to the agency, with an emphasis on reminding drivers and pedestrians to stay alert and watch out for each other as the amount of daylight diminishes in the fall and winter.
“The fall season means not only a shift to cooler temperatures but also fewer hours of daylight, and visibility becomes an issue,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “It’s important for motorists to pay attention and look out for people walking, and for pedestrians to make sure they take steps to be seen.”
In addition to tips for pedestrians, TxDOT encourages drivers to stop for pedestrians at crosswalks; yield the right of way to pedestrians when turning; be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles; pay attention and put away phones; and to follow the posted speed limit and drive to conditions.