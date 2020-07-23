A 15-year-old boy who died this week was remembered Thursday as “a bright, shining star” in a statement by Pine Tree ISD, where he would have been a sophomore this fall.
Alston Roger Craver died Tuesday in an accidental shooting, according to district spokeswoman Mary Whitton.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Longview, and the family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Welch Funeral Home, according to the district.
Alston's family asks those who attend to wear bright colors, the district said, because he “always shined so bright and happy.” Superhero shirts also are encouraged to celebrate his life.
“Our sincere condolences to Alston’s family and friends,” a post on Pine Tree ISD’s Facebook page read. “Please keep the Craver/Spradlin family in your prayers.”
Longview police on Wednesday said a 15-year-old had died in a shooting early Tuesday.
Officers responded about 2:57 a.m. to the 1500 block of West Fairmont Street for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim on the floor with injuries described as life threatening.
The teen was taken to a local hospital and later died.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family with funeral and hospital costs.
Kaylee Salser, a friend of Alston's parents, created the page, on which says he became a Christian on Aug. 5, 2013.
“We are all thankful that his death on earth just means that he lives eternally with his savior in heaven,” Salser wrote on the page.