The Pittsburg Police Department still is actively investigating shots fired at its building on Aug. 28.
Police Chief Richard Penn said the department still does not know what weapon was used and is following up on leads for suspects.
At 10:45 p.m., at least four shots hit the metal building at 520 S. Greer Blvd. with police personnel inside, Penn said. He declined to say how many people were in the building at the time.
No injuries were reported.
Penn on Aug. 29 said the department is on a heightened awareness of danger.
The department encourages people to report any information they might have on the incident by calling CrimeStoppers at (903) 843-3131 or the police department at (903) 856-3330.