Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Donnie James Ford, 45, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for affidavit of incarceration for possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and for a parole violation.
Ford was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the North Jail lobby.
■ Christopher Hernandez, 23, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $4,000 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for bond forfeiture for unlawful carrying of a weapon and a charge of prohibited substance/item in a correctional or civil commitment facility.
Hernandez was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:50 p.m. Monday in the North Jail lobby.
■ Lloyd Clifton Houdyshell, 38, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $75,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 in value and for a parole violation.
Houdyshell was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:19 a.m. Monday in Marion County.
■ Brian Latral Milsap, 24, of Dallas was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Milsap was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 3:22 p.m. Monday.
■ Alisha Nicole Robberts-Moore, 38, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a charge of violation of probation on a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Robberts-Moore was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:25 p.m. Monday at the North Jail lobby.
■ Shelly Marie Saldana, 39, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction for theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Saldana was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:09 a.m. Monday at the courthouse.
■ Stephen J. Tyers, 38, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction for driving while intoxicated-third or more offense. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Tyers was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:38 a.m. Monday at the North Jail lobby.