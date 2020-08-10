Police say a 10-year-old has died from injuries in a Sunday shooting in Longview.
Officers responded at about 2:14 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Whatley Road, police said Sunday.
Upon arrival, officers found the child, who was taken to a local hospital by the Longview Fire Department.
Police said detectives have identified everyone involved in the incident.
Initial information released by police reported the victim was 8-year-old. The age was corrected on Monday.
Police are investigating the shooting.