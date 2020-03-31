A 24-year-old Lindale man has been arrested as the second homicide suspect in connection with a Longview home robbery in which one of his accomplices was fatally shot and later dumped by a road, according to a police warrant.
Jared Anthony Freelen was held Tuesday in the Gregg Count Jail on $250,000 bond on a murder charge, jail records show. Gregg County sheriff's deputies arrested him March 25.
The warrant states Freelen and Hannah Leigh McCartney, 30, of Lindale left LaDarius Breon Dockins-Bell by the side of the road in Overton after Dockins-Bell was shot in the head. Freelen, Dockins-Bell and McCartney were fleeing from a Longview home after an aggravated robbery, police said.
Freelen's arrest occurred more than three months after Longview police responded Dec. 15 to the 1400 block of East Fairmont Street regarding a robbery. The resident had sought to hire McCartney as a prostitute, and Freelen and McCartney used guns to take a cellphone and go through the wallet of the man living there, police said.
As they fled the home, the man fired at their vehicle, striking Dockins-Bell in the head, later killing him, according to the warrant.
A joint investigation by Smith County sheriff’s deputies and Longview police determined where Bell was shot and his body dumped.
Gregg County sheriff’s deputies arrested McCartney at 10 a.m. Feb. 5 in Dallas County, according to jail records.
McCartney remained Tuesday in the Gregg County Jail, where she was being held on $500,000 in bonds on a Gregg County murder charge as well as a Smith County charge of aggravated kidnapping, jail records show.