Longview police arrested a 23-year-old man Tuesday night and charged him with shooting another man in the leg as the man tried to flee, according to a report.
Laderrion Negio Brooks of Longview was being held Wednesday in Gregg County Jail on a $125,000 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.
The warrant said Brooks, identified as "Poohney," fired several shots at the victim Tuesday in the 1200 block of El Paso Street, striking the man in the leg and causing him to fall.
Another man, who accompanied the victim to the location, told police he heard the victim scream, pulled him from the street and drove him to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview.
Longview police questioned the victim inside the hospital, and he identified Brooks as the shooter by his nickname, the warrant said.
Interviewed after he underwent surgery, the victim said he and the friend drove to El Paso Street to visit another friend and saw several people at Broughton Park.
The victim sat on the trunk of the car, spoke to someone as he slid off the trunk and began walking toward the park, the warrant said. He said he saw Brooks standing up at the basketball court and that Brooks raised a handgun at him.
Police said they were able to identify Brooks through a name search in the department's reporting system and from the victim's sister, who provided his name on Facebook.
Police arrested Brooks at 11:25 p.m. at Ridgelea Avenue and 15th Street, according to jail records.