Police on Thursday arrested a 62-year-old man after a stabbing in Longview that left another person injured with several stab wounds.
Curtis Carl Walter of Longview was being held Friday afternoon in the Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $35,000.
Officers were sent at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 1500 block of Mobberly Avenue about a stabbing, police said. When police arrived, they found the victim, who was then taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.
During an investigation, police determined Walter was a suspect in the stabbing. Police later found Walter and arrested him.