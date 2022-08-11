Police on Thursday arrested a 29-year-old man in the Monday homicide of a 14-year-old at a Longview apartment complex.
Laderrion Devonte Johnson, 29, was taken into custody without incident “after a brief standoff,”d according to Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton. Police arrested Johnson in the shooting death of Rahsaan Jefferson Monday at Preserve Apartments. Jefferson was set to start his freshman year next week at Longview High School.
The fatal shooting Monday could be the eighth homicide of the year in Longview.
Johnson was arrested on charges of murder aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm, according to Longview police.
Police located Johnson at a motel in the 400 block of North Spur 63 in Longview, and SWAT responded to the scene, police said.
Officers responded at about 9:25 p.m. Monday to a reported shooting at apartments in the 600 block of West Avalon Avenue, police said Tuesday in a statement.
Upon arrival, officers learned “a teenage male victim had been shot,” according to police. Before police got to the scene, the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The victim was identified as Jefferson.
Longview ISD on Tuesday afternoon said in a statement that it was “shocked and saddened” to learn about the overnight death of incoming high school freshman Jefferson.
Known to his friends and teammates as “Bobo,” Jefferson was a talented and popular student athlete during his years at Foster Middle School, according to the district.
“To lose any member of our Lobo family hurts, but especially one so young,” Longview High School Principal James Brewer said in the statement. “Crisis counselors and campus administrators will be on hand for any students and staff who need assistance.”
Athletic director and head football coach John King told his players about Jefferson’s death Tuesday morning, according to the district. The Lobos had their first practice of the season on Monday.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Rahsaan’s loved ones during this difficult time,” King said in the statement from the district.