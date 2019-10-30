Police have arrested a suspect in a Tuesday shooting that injured one person near Broughton Park in Longview.
Laderrion Negio Brooks, 23, of Longview is being held in the Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $125,000.
Police were told just before 4 p.m. Tuesday about a shooting victim at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.
Officers were told the person had been shoot near the 1200 block of El Paso Street, police said. The victim told police he had been in the area to visit a friend who wasn’t home, so he decided to walk to the nearby park.
Police said the victim told officers Brooks was in the park at the time and that he raised a handgun and fired it in the victim’s direction. The victim turned to run, but he was struck by one of the bullets.
Police said someone pulled him into a car and took him to the hospital. Officials did not release information about the victim’s injuries. Brooks was arrested later without incident, police said.