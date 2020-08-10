Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
• Dominic James Brooks, 22, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $52,000 on charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting arrest, search or transport. Longview police arrested Brooks at about 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of 14th Street in Longview.
• Deaundrey Damond White, 28, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $40,000 for bond forfeiture involving a previous charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15-years-old. He was also charged with unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
White was arrested by Longview police at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Cummings Street in Longview.