Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
• Wendell Ray Boyd III, 32, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was released on $5,000 bond Monday on charges of assault of a family/house member impeding breath or circulation. Longview police arrested Boyd at about 3:10 p.m. Sunday on the 1500 block of Miami Drive in Longview.
• Harold O’Keith Hagler Jr., 49, of Gilmer, was held Saturday without bond on a stalking charge. He was arrested by Longview police at about 5 p.m. Saturday on the 700 block of E. Marshall Avenue in Longview.
• Kimberly Hernandez, 44, of Kilgore, was released on bonds totaling $18,500 Thursday on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, driving while intoxicated - second offense and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. She was arrested by Kilgore police at about 1:20 p.m. Thursday near Industrial Boulevard and Watson Road in Kilgore.
• Clayton Micah Hughes, 38, of Ore City, was held without bond Monday on charges of assault of a family/house member impeding breath or circulation, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and unlawful restraint. Hughes was arrested by Longview police at about 3:15 a.m. Monday at Motel 6, 419 North Spur 63 in Longview.
• Mikayla Mechelle Mitchell, 22, of Henderson, was released on $5,000 bond Monday on a charge of assault of a family/house member impeding breath or circulation. Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mitchell at about 2:07 p.m. Friday on the 300 block of Sexton Road in Longview.
• Andre Everett Perkins, 31, of Longview, was released on bonds totaling $6,000 Saturday on changes of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Perkins was arrested by Longview police at about 6:25 p.m. Friday on the 1100 block of South Street in Longview.
• Austin Blake Sapp, 25, of Upshur County, was released on $1,500 bond Saturday on a burglary of building charge. Gladewater police arrested Sapp at about 6:54 p.m. Friday on the 300 block of Sanders Street in Gladewater.
• Jonarius Deyone Williams, 30, of Longview, was held on a $500,000 bond on a theft of material 50 percent aluminum/bronze/copper valued less than $20,000 in Scott County. Williams was arrested by Longview police at about 3:55 p.m. Friday on the 2500 block of N. Eastman Road in Longview.
• Deon Wommack, 23, of Kilgore, was held without bond as a fugitive with a warrant in Arkansas. Longview police arrested Wommack at about 5:35 p.m. Friday on the 500 block of Buchanan Avenue.
Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.