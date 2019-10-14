Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Justin M. Alex, 30, of Easton, was held on $31,000 bond Sunday.
Longview police arrested Alex Saturday on charges of possession of between four grams and 400 grams of a Penalty Group 2 controlled substance and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.
Alex was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 3:19 a.m. Sunday.
Rosalia Hermosillo, 39, of Gladewater, was held on $5,000 bond and nearly $5,000 in fines Sunday.
Longview police arrested Hermosillo Saturday on a charge of possession of less than one gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance and nine Class C misdemeanor allegations.
Penny Leeann Kenney, 54, of Kilgore, was held Sunday on $15,000 bond.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Kenney Saturday on charges of forgery of a financial instrument and possession of less than 28 grams of a Penalty Group 3 controlled substance.