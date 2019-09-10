Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Betty Anna Martinez-Torres, 33, of Diana, was held on $16,000 in bonds Monday on two bond forfeiture charges, while bond had not been set on charges of manufacture or delivery of between four and 200 grams of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance, failing to identify by giving false information, possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and misdemeanor theft.
Longview police arrested Martinez-Torres at 10:42 p.m. Sunday.
■ Naydelin Estrella Vargas, 17, of Longview, was released from jail on $3,000 bond Monday.
Longview police arrested Vargas at 4:50 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a Penalty Group 3 controlled substance and failing to identify by giving false information.
■ Sharlandria Tranese Warren, 27, of Longview, was held on $15,000 bond Monday on a charge of aggravated assault/family violence with a deadly weapon.
Gregg County sheriff’s deputies booked Warren into jail at 12:37 a.m. Monday.
■ Andrea Janelle Higuera, 37, of Longview, was released from jail Saturday on a surety bond.
Longview police arrested Higuera at 4:21 p.m. Saturday on a charge of fraud by destroying, removing or concealing writing.
■ Jami Marie LeGrand, 42, of Hallsville, was released from jail Sunday on $28,000 on charges of possession of between four grams and 200 grams of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance, possession of between four grams and 200 grams of a Penalty Group 2 controlled substance, possession of less than one gram of a Penalty Group 2 controlled substance, possession of 28 grams of a Penalty Group 3 controlled substance and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested LeGrand at 9:14 p.m. Saturday.
■ Brandon Haynes Matthews, 33, of Hallsville, was released from jail on $9,000 bond Sunday on charges of driving while intoxicated, evading arrest with previous convictions and accident involving damage to a vehicle greater than or equal to $200.
Longview police arrested Matthews at 11:07 p.m. Saturday.
■ Kendrick Webb, 47, of Karnack, was released from jail Saturday on surety bonds.
Longview police arrested Webb at 5:43 a.m. Saturday on charges of unlawfully carrying a handgun by a license holder, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.