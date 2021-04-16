Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

William Gene Phelps, 33, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $5,000 on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and bond forfeiture on a charge of deadly conduct. Phelps was arrested by Kilgore police at about 1:35 a.m. Wednesday on Houston Street and Higginbotham Road.

Joe Carlton Wilkerson Jr., 40, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Wilkerson was arrested by Longview police at about 6:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Myrle Avenue.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

