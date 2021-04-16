Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
William Gene Phelps, 33, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $5,000 on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and bond forfeiture on a charge of deadly conduct. Phelps was arrested by Kilgore police at about 1:35 a.m. Wednesday on Houston Street and Higginbotham Road.
Joe Carlton Wilkerson Jr., 40, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Wilkerson was arrested by Longview police at about 6:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Myrle Avenue.