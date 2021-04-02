Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Quientien Sebastian Chambers, 37, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Chambers was arrested by Longview police at about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Marshall Avenue.
Lauren Nicole Martin, 30, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $32,000 on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and affidavits of incarceration on four prior drug charges and a charge of credit or debit card abuse. Martin was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 12:25 a.m. at Walmart off of Estes Parkway.
Sean Eugene Martinez, 54, of Tyler, was held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Martinez was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 4:05 p.m. Tuesday on Texas 135.
Leighton Wellington Meyers, 46, of Kilgore, was released Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Meyers was arrested by Longview police at about 3:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Loop 281.
Samuel Isaih Moctezuma, 17, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $16,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, unlicensed carrying a weapon, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and an affidavit of incarceration on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Monctezuma was arrested by Longview police at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Edgefield Avenue.
Richard Bryant Robertson, 54, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $180,000 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, two counts manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana, two counts of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and manufacture or delivery of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Robertson was arrested by Gregg County Drug Enforcement at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Fairway Drive.
Shane Anthony Shelton, 40, of Longview, was released Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Shelton was arrested by Longview police at about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Marshall Avenue.
Timothy Wade Zumwalt Jr., 44, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $100,000 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. Zumwalt was arrested by Gregg County Drug Enforcement at about 9:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Brown Street.