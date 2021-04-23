Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Poliana Al-Subaey, 20, of Denver, Colorado, was held Thursday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Al-Subaey was arrested by Kilgore police at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of US 259 Business.
Joshua Blake Hanson, 24, of Big Sandy, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $47,500 charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He was also held on bond forfeiture on 10 other charges from 2018 through 2020. Hanson was arrested by Longview police at about 8:35 p.m. in the 200 block of North Spur 63.
Russell McCurry, 37, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. McCurry was arrested by Longview police at about 12:05 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Gilmer Road.
Weldon Henry McInvale, 78, of Kilgore, was released Wednesday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. McInvale was arrested by Kilgore police at about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of White Street.
Joe Hinensensio Rodriguez, 46, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Rodriguez was arrested by Longview police at about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday at Jane and Texas streets.