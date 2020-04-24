Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Bailey Andrew Brook, 24, of Longview was held Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Brook was arrested by White Oak police at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East U.S. 80.
■ Coree Rae Dean, 34, of Gladewater was held Friday on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Dean was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday at the Gregg County probation department.