Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Jeffrey Gerardo Canales, 37, of Longview, was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Longview police arrested Canales at about 2:20 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Spur 63.
Billy Joe Collins, 40, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $130,000 on charges of possession of child pornography with previous conviction, possession with intent promotion of child pornography with previous conviction and failure to comply sex offenders duty to register for life/annual. Collins was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Lake Lamond Road.
Glenn Charles Davis Jr., 45, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Davis was arrested by Longview police at about 12:10 a.m. Thursday at Texas Street and East Marshall Avenue.
Salvador Estrada, 46, of Longview, was held Thursday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond information was not available. Estrada was arrested by Longview police at about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday at Fourth Street and East Marshall Avenue.
Mickel Todd Maxwell, 59, of Gilmer, was held Thursday on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond information was not available. Maxwell was arrested by Longview police at about 1 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Texas 31.
Kaitlyn Ann Solis, 27, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of sex abuse of a child continuous, victim under 14 years old. Solis was arrested by Longview police at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Loop 281.
Jamie Hope Sturrock, 60, of White Oak, was held Thursday on a $2,500 bond on a charge of assault family violence causing bodily injury. Sturrock was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East George Richey Road.
Xavier Thurmand, 36, of Longview, was released Wednesday on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Bond information was not available. Thurmand was arrested by Longview police at about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Green Street.