Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Alexis Deandra Brown, 22, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Brown was arrested by Longview police at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at Hutchings Boulevard and Level Street.

Eric Paul Davis, 44, of White Oak, was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Davis was arrested by Longview police at about 4:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of Marshall Avenue.

Thomas Ricardo Hubbard, 41, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $250,000 on charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and three counts of manufacture or delivery of between 200 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. He was also held on an article of incarceration on a charge of driving while license invalid with a previous conviction and without bond on a blue warrant and a U.S. Marshal detainer. Hubbard was arrested at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Titus County. The arresting agency was not listed in jail records.

Jordan Aaron Jones, 23, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was held Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Jones was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 9:05 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 20.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.