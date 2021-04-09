Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Alexis Deandra Brown, 22, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Brown was arrested by Longview police at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at Hutchings Boulevard and Level Street.
Eric Paul Davis, 44, of White Oak, was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Davis was arrested by Longview police at about 4:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of Marshall Avenue.
Thomas Ricardo Hubbard, 41, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $250,000 on charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and three counts of manufacture or delivery of between 200 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. He was also held on an article of incarceration on a charge of driving while license invalid with a previous conviction and without bond on a blue warrant and a U.S. Marshal detainer. Hubbard was arrested at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Titus County. The arresting agency was not listed in jail records.
Jordan Aaron Jones, 23, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was held Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Jones was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 9:05 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 20.