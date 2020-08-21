Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
George Edward Bell Jr., 53, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $7,500 on charges of assault of family/household member with a prior conviction and interference with emergency call request for assistance. He was arrested by Longview police at about 8:55 p.m.Wednesday in the 2300 block of 12th Street.
Coby Layne Pace, 34, of Henderson, was held Thursday on $5,500 in bonds on local warrants of incarceration in connection to previous charges of theft of property between $750 and $2,500 and possession of less than a gram of a controlled substance. He was also held on a charge of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 for which bond had not been set.
He was arrested by Kilgore police at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Stone Street in Kilgore.