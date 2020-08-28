Gregg County JailRaeford Mumphrey, 47, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on $5,000 bond on a charge of terroristic threat — cause of imminent serious bodily injury. Mumphrey was arrested by Kilgore police at about 2:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West North Street in Kilgore.
Sean David Pike, 46, of Iowa Park, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $95,000 on charges of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 on March 15; evading arrest detention with previous conviction; and resisting arrest/search/transport and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. He was also held on bond forfeiture for a possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance charge from September 2019.
Pike was arrested at about 3 a.m. Tuesday by Kilgore police.