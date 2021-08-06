Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

James Bryan Ballew, 32, of Longview, was held Thursday on $5,000 bond on a charge of theft of service between $2,500 and $30,000. Ballew was arrested by Longview police at about 5:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Cotton Street.

Teris Claudette Woods, 57, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $4,500 on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and an affidavit or incarceration on a charge of possession of marijuana. Woods was arrested by Longview police at about 6:05 p.m. Wednesday at Leota and Jane streets.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

