Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
James Bryan Ballew, 32, of Longview, was held Thursday on $5,000 bond on a charge of theft of service between $2,500 and $30,000. Ballew was arrested by Longview police at about 5:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Cotton Street.
Teris Claudette Woods, 57, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $4,500 on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and an affidavit or incarceration on a charge of possession of marijuana. Woods was arrested by Longview police at about 6:05 p.m. Wednesday at Leota and Jane streets.