Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Julianna Dominique Almanza, 20, of Longview, was held Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of a firearm. Bond had not been set Thursday afternoon.
She was arrested by Longview police at about 6:55 a.m. Thursday on the 800 block of Oakdale Avenue in Longview.
Crystal Nichole Black, 39, of Longview, was released Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family/house member with a weapon. She was arrested by Longview police at about 10:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Ridgelea Avenue.
Patrick Ladell Davis, 40, of Longview, was released Thursday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. He was arrested by Longview police at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday at Estes Drive and Texas 322.
Donald Lee Godbey, 24, of Kilgore, was held Thursday on $9,500 in bonds on charges of possession of a dangerous drug failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information from incidents in June 2018 and a charge of burglary of a vehicle from an incident in August 2018. He was held without bond on grand jury indictments for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and credit or debit card abuse.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Godbey at about 11 a.m Wednesday.
Harold Hailey, 68, of Longview, was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. He was arrested by Longview police at about 7:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Loop 218.
Maigan Leigh Thrasher, 33, of Gilmer, was held without bond for a probation violation related to a charge of violation of bond/protective order more than two times within 12 months from an incident in June 2019. She was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.