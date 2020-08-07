Police Beat
Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

 Julianna Dominique Almanza, 20, of Longview, was held Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of a firearm. Bond had not been set Thursday afternoon.

She was arrested by Longview police at about 6:55 a.m. Thursday on the 800 block of Oakdale Avenue in Longview.

 Crystal Nichole Black, 39, of Longview, was released Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family/house member with a weapon. She was arrested by Longview police at about 10:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Ridgelea Avenue.

 Patrick Ladell Davis, 40, of Longview, was released Thursday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. He was arrested by Longview police at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday at Estes Drive and Texas 322.

 Donald Lee Godbey, 24, of Kilgore, was held Thursday on $9,500 in bonds on charges of possession of a dangerous drug failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information from incidents in June 2018 and a charge of burglary of a vehicle from an incident in August 2018. He was held without bond on grand jury indictments for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and credit or debit card abuse.

Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Godbey at about 11 a.m Wednesday.

 Harold Hailey, 68, of Longview, was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. He was arrested by Longview police at about 7:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Loop 218.

 Maigan Leigh Thrasher, 33, of Gilmer, was held without bond for a probation violation related to a charge of violation of bond/protective order more than two times within 12 months from an incident in June 2019. She was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.