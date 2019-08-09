Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Lora Marie Espinoza, 27, of Longview was released Thursday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Espinoza was arrested by Longview police at 12:40 a.m. Thursday at McCann Road and Loop 281.
■ Joe Anna Jones, 22, of Omaha was being held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for affidavit of surety for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Jones was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Hopkins County.