Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Lora Marie Espinoza, 27, of Longview was released Thursday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.

Espinoza was arrested by Longview police at 12:40 a.m. Thursday at McCann Road and Loop 281.

■ Joe Anna Jones, 22, of Omaha was being held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for affidavit of surety for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.

Jones was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Hopkins County.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.