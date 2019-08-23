Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Michael Dashaun Jackson, 39, of Longview was being held Thursday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Jackson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at noon Wednesday in the Choice Moore Transfer Facility in Bonham.
■ Samuel Tarez Reese, 20, of Longview was being held Thursday on $44,000 in bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for bond forfeiture of a previous charge of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and for local warrants for affidavits of incarceration for possession of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana, two counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Reese was arrested by Longview police at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Alpine Street.
■ Mark Allen Turner, 45, of Longview was being held Thursday on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and fleeing from a police officer. Bonds had not been set Thursday.
Turner was arrested by Longview police at 4 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of East Marshall Avenue.
■ Anthony Wayne Wheat, 46, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and awaited bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for nonpayment of court fines for theft of stolen property less than $1,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Wheat was arrested by Longview police at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Golfcrest Drive.
Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.