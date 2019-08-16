Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Paul Alexander Jr., 42, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $100,000 bond on a charge of manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Alexander was arrested by the Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement unit at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday at an undisclosed location.
■ Jimmie Dale Boyette, 48, of Rusk was being held Thursday on $55,000 in bonds on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for forgery of a financial instrument and a warrant from Smith County for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.
Boyette was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday in the North Jail.
■ Kristy Ann Brown, 41, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $100,000 bond on a charge of manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Brown was arrested by the Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement unit at 9:27 a.m. Wednesday at her home in the 1100 block of Maple Street.
■ Wallace Lindsey Brown IV, 24, of Lake Providence, Louisiana, was being held Thursday on a $35,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for bond forfeiture on a previous charge of burglary of a building and awaited bond on a warrant from Tarrant County for theft from a person.
Brown was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Lake Providence.
■ Julius Dewayne Darden, 31, of Longview was being held Thursday on $7,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Darden also faced outstanding traffic tickets.
Darden was arrested by Longview police at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday at the 1100 block of 12th Street.
■ Charisa Nadine Ford, 36, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Ford was arrested by Longview police at 1 a.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of North Eastman Road.
■ Garrett Lee Griffin, 46, of Longview was being held Thursday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Griffin was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday at FM 968 and Loop 281.
■ Scott Franklin Litchfield, 53, of Kilgore was being held Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Litchfield was arrested by Kilgore police at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Duncan Street.
■ Joshua Elisha Phillips, 44, of Tyler was being held Thursday on a $1,000 bond on a warrant from White Oak police for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction/suspension without financial resolution and awaited bond on a warrant from Denton County for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Phillips was arrested by White Oak police at 3:06 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 80.
■ Winforid Lajoyce Solomon, 43, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $25,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Solomon was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday on South Loop 281.
■ Celia Rose Watson, 20, of Longview was being held Thursday on $7,000 in bonds on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence and harassment of a public servant.
Watson was arrested by Longview police at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at her home in the 300 block of West Hawkins Parkway.
■ Stephen Wofford-Bleckley, 21, of Longview was released Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Wofford-Bleckley was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:57 p.m. Wednesday at the North Jail.