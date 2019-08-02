Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Aaron Connor Brazzel, 22, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of fraudulent use/possession of fewer than five identifying items and awaited bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Brazzel was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:03 p.m. Wednesday at Texas 31 and Loop 281.
■ Marisol Fierros, 34, of Longview was being held Thursday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction for theft of property less than $2,500 in valued with two or more previous convictions.
Fierros was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Tori Denise Gamblin, 27, of Henderson was being held on a $5,000 bond Thursday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and faced outstanding fines for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gamblin was arrested by Longview police at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Loop 281.
■ Ron Derrick Marshall, 36, of Arlington was being held Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for sexual assault.
Marshall was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Dallas County.
■ Christina Leottie Palmer, 28, of Kilgore was being held Thursday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Palmer was arrested by Kilgore police at noon Wednesday in the 1400 block of North Longview Street.