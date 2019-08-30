Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Jesica Marie Barron, 27, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Barron was arrested by Longview police at 6 p.m. Wednesday at a hotel in the 2100 block of East Marshall Avenue.
■ Sheyenne Berry, 17, of Kilgore was released Thursday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Berry was arrested by Longview police at 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Loop 281.
■ Daniel Ray Elliott, 39, of Gladewater was being held Thursday on $50,400 in bonds on a warrant from the 188th District Court for bond forfeiture for possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Elliott was arrested by Longview police at 2:03 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Loop 281.
■ Jennifer Danielle Holland, 41, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Holland was arrested by Longview police at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Rosedale Street.
■ Jenny Lynn Nicol, 36, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $2,500 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams on a controlled substance and awaited bond on a charge of theft of property less than $100 in value. Nicol also faced outstanding citations from Longview police.
Nicol was arrested by Longview police at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Loop 281.
■ Cinque Adjual Ross, 42, of Kilgore was being held Thursday on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for burglary of building. Bond was not set Thursday.
Ross was arrested by Kilgore police at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday at police headquarters.