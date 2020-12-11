Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Lasaraha Laneise Allen, 19, of Fort Worth, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $325,000 on charges of theft of property greater than $300,000 ATM, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give intent information. Allen was arrested by Kilgore police at about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on Houston Street.
Alonzo Laartha Hunter, 40, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Hunter was arrested by Longview police at about 8:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of West Marshall Avenue.
Quindarrion Zeno, 22, of Humble, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $325,000 on charges of theft of property greater than $300,000 ATM, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information. Allen was arrested by Kilgore police at about 12 a.m. Monday on Houston Street.