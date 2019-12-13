Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ James Daniel Bray, 37, of Diana was being held Thursday on two counts of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bonds had not been set Thursday.
Bray was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:06 a.m. Thursday at Texas 42 and Texas 31.
■ Clinton Phillip Briggs, 36, of Gladewater was being held Thursday on warrants from the 188th District Court for violations of probation on previous convictions for forgery of a financial instrument involving an elderly person and fraudulent use/possession of fewer than five identifying pieces of information on an elderly person. Bonds had not been set Thursday.
Briggs was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Caddo Parish, Louisiana.
■ Darion James Lampkin, 18, of Longview was being held Thursday on $105,000 in bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for burglary of vehicle and a warrant from Smith County for theft of firearm.
Lampkin was arrested by Longview police at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South High Street.
■ Ronald Curtis McGee Jr., 43, address unknown, was being held Thursday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Thursday.
McGee was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:04 a.m. Wednesday in Upshur County.
■ Katherine Nolan, 18, of Longview was being held Thursday on $12,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and on warrants from Dallas County for bond forfeiture for unlawful carrying of a weapon and failure to identify as a fugitive or give false/fictitious information. She awaited bonds on warrants from Dallas County for possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana and two charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Nolan was arrested by Longview police at midnight Wednesday at Mobberly Avenue and Young Street.
■ Jennifer Nicole Tucker, 35, of Ore City was being held Thursday on warrants from the 188th District Court for bond forfeiture for forgery of a financial instrument and affidavit of surety for forgery of a financial instrument. Bonds had not been set Thursday.
Tucker was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Marion County.