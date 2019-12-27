Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Paul Anthony Hidalgo, 69, of Wills Point was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated-third or more offense.
Hidalgo was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday at the westbound 587 exit of Interstate 20.
■ Richard Wayne Owens, 50, of Longview was being held Thursday on $12,000 in bonds on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He also faced a fine for an outstanding traffic ticket.
Owens was arrested by Longview police at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at a hotel at the 3100 block of Estes Parkway.