Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Tameka Leasha Cole, 35, of Henderson was being held Thursday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Cole was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Raymond Joseph Cook, 41, of Longview was being held Thursday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and on a personal recognizance bond for a charge of criminal trespass and was sentenced to two years in state jail for violation of probation for a previous Anderson County conviction of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Cook was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Anderson County.
■ Latrayvis Durham, 27, of Longview was being held Thursday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Durham was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:02 p.m. Wednesday at the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Regina Michele Fisher, 49, of Big Sandy was being held Thursday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Fisher was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:31 a.m. Wednesday at the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Nathaniel Gilbert Jr., 31, of Alexandria, Louisiana, was being held Thursday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Gilbert was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 8:19 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 20.
■ Alanis Peyton Guinn, 22, of Longview was being held Thursday on a warrant from Upshur County for motion to revoke probation on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Guinn was arrested by Longview police at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Page Road.
■ Everson Dewayne Hall, 37, of Mount Enterprise was being held Thursday on a $35,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture for driving while intoxicated-third or more offense.
Hall was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday at the courthouse.
■ Jalen Arnez Jones, 27, of Marshall was released Wednesday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Jones was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday at Interstate 20 and milepost 580.
■ Christopher S. Scarcella, 37, of Gladewater was being held Thursday on $5,500 in bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County District Clerk for affidavit of surety for aggravated assault on a date/family/household member with a weapon, along with an outstanding traffic ticket.
Scarcella was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday in the North Jail lobby.
■ Teal Salaun Welch, 51, of Longview was being held Thursday on $12,500 in bonds on two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a dangerous drug and one count of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container. She also faced an outstanding traffic ticket and an outstanding fine for an open container in a vehicle-driver.
Welch was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday on Della Lane.