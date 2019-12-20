Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Samuel Auriel Barron, 19, of Longview was released Thursday on $30,000 in bonds on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 for affidavit of surety for possession of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance and a warrant from Harrison County for violation of probation on a previous conviction for theft of a firearm.
Barron was arrested by Longview police at 3:21 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Gilmer Road.
■ Thomas Wayne Bouressa Jr., 43, of Diana was being held Thursday on $25,750 in bonds on warrants from the 124th District Court for bond forfeitures on previous charges of forgery of a financial instrument and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and on a warrant from Harrison County for theft of property between $100 and $750 in value.
Bouressa was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the Marion County Jail.
■ Dannon Cyle Busby, 28, of Longview was released Wednesday on $5,500 in bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for theft of property between $750 and $2,500 in value and on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Busby was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday at FM 1845 south of Silver Falls Road.
■ Jesus Dominguez, 18, of Ore City was released Thursday to another agency after being booked on a $100,000 bond on a warrant from Montgomery County for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
Dominguez was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 259.
■ Ned Ryan Lowe, 32, of Kilgore was being held Thursday on $12,500 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated-third or more offense and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.
Lowe was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 8:03 p.m. Wednesday on Old Texas 135.
■ Adam Tuan Nguyen, 19, of Henderson was being held Thursday on $53,001 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information, and on warrants from Wichita County for bond forfeitures on previous charges of possession of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance and for possession of between 5 pounds and 50 pounds of marijuana.
Nguyen was arrested by Longview police at 3:21 a.m. Thursday at the 900 block of Gilmer Road.
■ Jesus Salaiz, 28, of Longview was being held Thursday on $55,000 in bonds on warrants for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance, two counts of evading arrest or detention and for an outstanding traffic ticket.
Salaiz was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 6 a.m. Wednesday in Jim Wells County.