Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Glenn Alan Chavez, 58, of Marshall, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $53,500 on charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm and a hold from Harrison County on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Chavez was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the jail at about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Terry W. Hicks, 54, of Kilgore, was held Thursday on grand jury indictments of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. The offense date was listed as Dec. 7, 2019 in jail records. Bond information was not available. Hicks was arrested and booked into the jail at about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday.
Nicholas Dane Keller, 36, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $70,000 on charges of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information 50 or more items, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. Keller was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday.
Kerterry Wayne Polk Jr., 29, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Polk was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.
Aaron Matthew Porras, 24, of Longview, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $35,000 on two counts of assault of a public servant. Porras was also held for violation of probation on charges of injury child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury and two charges of harassment of a public servant. He was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the jail at about 1:35 p.m. Wednesday.