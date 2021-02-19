Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Michael Anderson, 54, of Longview, was released Friday on a $15,000 bond on a grand jury indictment of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury. The offense date was listed in jail records as March 29, 2019. Anderson was arrested and booked into jail at about 8:35 p.m. Thursday
■ Evan Graham Hailey, 36, of Longview, was released Friday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000. Hailey was arrested by Longview police and was booked into jail at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
■ Shaneadia Surall, 33, of Longview, was held Friday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Surall was arrested by Longview police and was booked into jail at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.