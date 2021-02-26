Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Gage Alec Armstrong, 22, of Kilgore, was released Thursday on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and public intoxication. No bond information was listed in jail records. Armstrong was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s office and booked into the jail at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday.
■ Beth Ann Daxbury, 47, of Kilgore, was held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Daxbury was arrested by Longview police at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. No arrest location was listed in jail records.
■ Michelle Neagle, 31, of Kilgore, was released Wednesday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a building. Neagle was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 1:10 p.m. Wednesday in the North Jail lobby.
■ Melissa Merrie Reedy, 35, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more offense. Reedy was arrested by Longview police at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Fourth Street.