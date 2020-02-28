Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Santos A. Almazan, 31, of Longview was being held Thursday without bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Almazan was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Smith County.
■ Joseph Martin Redd, 40, address unknown, was being held Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of forgery of a financial instrument.
Redd was arrested by Longview police at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East Marshall Avenue.
■ Austin James Young, 52, of Longview was being held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and faced a traffic ticket.
Young was arrested by Longview police at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Marshall Avenue.